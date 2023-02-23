WATCH: Mystery sphere inspected on Japan beach

A large metal sphere that washed up on a shore in Japan has perplexed locals and set off a flurry of speculation.

Authorities can't say what it is yet - not even the police or bomb squad sent to investigate.

But what is known is that it's hollow - and not a threat. Many suspect it to be a type of buoy.

The find in coastal city Hamamatsu has been variously dubbed "Godzilla egg", "mooring buoy" and "from outer space" by fascinated locals.

Japanese broadcaster NHK showed footage of two officials on Enshuhama Beach looking at the rusty, metal sphere that appeared about 1.5m (4.9ft) wide.

Read more about the spherical mystery here.