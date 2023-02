North Korean state TV has aired footage of the launch of a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday.

It flew over 900km (560 miles) in 67 minutes before landing in the Sea of Japan.

Pyongyang said the test showed it was capable of countering hostile forces like the US and South Korea.

It comes ahead of joint exercises between Washington and Seoul next month, designed to help fend off North Korea's increasing nuclear threats.