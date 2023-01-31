The death toll has risen to at least 87 people after a mosque suicide bombing which targeted policemen in the Pakistan province of Peshawar.

The mosque is within a high-security police headquarters area and a probe is under way into how the bomber got in.

Pakistan's PM and other leaders have condemned the attack - one of the worst in the country in recent years.

