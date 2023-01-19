Ardern quits: ‘I no longer have enough in the tank’

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has announced she plans to stand down next month after six years in the job.

She gave an emotional speech at the New Zealand Labour Party retreat saying, “I am human. And for me, it's time”.

The 42-year-old was elected prime minister in 2017, becoming the youngest female head of government in the world. She was 37 at the time.

