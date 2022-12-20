Joy and relief for arrivals in China as quarantine ends for overseas travellers
China has reopened its borders to overseas travellers for the first time since it imposed travel restrictions in March 2020.
Incoming visitors will no longer need to quarantine - marking a significant change in the country's Covid policy as it battles a surge in cases.
They will still require proof of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of travelling.
Li Hua, a traveller from the UK, said "it's been three years, it's been too long", after she landed in Beijing.