China has reopened its borders to overseas travellers for the first time since it imposed travel restrictions in March 2020.

Incoming visitors will no longer need to quarantine - marking a significant change in the country's Covid policy as it battles a surge in cases.

They will still require proof of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of travelling.

Li Hua, a traveller from the UK, said "it's been three years, it's been too long", after she landed in Beijing.