Priyanka Chopra Jonas never dreamt of becoming famous, but then she won the 2000 Miss World pageant which provided a 'small-town girl' with a springboard for an international career. But she says she was getting paid 10% of her male co-actor's salary while starring in Bollywood movies.

In an interview for BBC 100 Women, Ms Chopra Jonas spoke about her experience with pay parity, body shaming and the pressure social media can bring.

She is one of the BBC's 100 Women this year - you can see the full 2022 list here.