Parents grieve Indonesia quake school victims

Twenty children were killed when one school collapsed during an earthquake in West Java, Indonesia, their teacher has said.

The 5.6 magnitude quake hit the town of Cianjur on Monday killing more than 270 people, with aftershocks still being felt days later.

Many children are among the victims - with about 80 schools in the area affected, officials said.

