Violence erupts between Thai police and protestors

Police in Thailand fired rubber bullets at crowds protesting against the Apec economic summit in Bangkok, a police official in charge of the event's security task force said.

Violence erupted between police and hundreds of protesters near the summit's venue - attended by leaders from around the world.

Videos shared on social media showed demonstrators throwing projectiles, charging at police and trying to overturn a police car; while police advanced on them with shields and beat them back with batons.

A youth activist who was at the demonstration told Reuters news agency that people were also protesting against Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Mr Prayuth first seized power in the 2014 military coup and then retained office in 2019 under a heavily restricted election. He has survived multiple no-confidence votes against him this year.