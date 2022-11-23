How a North Korean beggar became a fight champion

After defecting from North Korea, Jang Jung Hyuck was traumatised and struggled to adjust to life in the south.

He turned to martial arts as a way to cope, and after only four years he has won a South Korean kickboxing title.

Jang spoke to the BBC about his journey from begging to fight champion, and how his life experiences have given him confidence in the ring.

