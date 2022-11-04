Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has made his first public address since he was shot during a protest march in the eastern city of Wazirabad.

Sitting in a wheelchair at a hospital in Lahore, Mr Khan said he wouldn't have survived the shooting if the two shooters he saw had "synchronised" their attack.

"Because I fell, one of the shooters thought I had died, and left," he said.

Last month, Pakistan's election commission disqualified Mr Khan from holding public office, in a case described by the former star cricketer as politically motivated.

In a video confession released by police, one man accused of shooting him said the former cricketer was "misguiding" the people, and that he "wanted to kill him" for doing so. The conditions under which the confession was carried out are unclear.

