A Korean Air plane overran on the runway at Mactan-Cebu International Airport in the Philippines.

The Airbus SE A330 widebody, flying from Seoul to Cebu, had tried to land twice in poor weather before landing on the third attempt.

All 173 crew and passengers were evacuated safely.

