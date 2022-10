Around the world women are uniting in protest against the Iranian government by cutting their hair.

The protests started after the death of Mahsa Amini who was arrested by Iranian morality police.

Demonstrations of haircutting include actresses such as Juliette Binoche and Marion Cottilard.

Abir Al-Sahlani, a Swedish Member of the European Parliament also cut hers during an EU Parliament speech.

Video edited by Gem O'Reilly