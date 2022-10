The BBC's Jonathan Head witnessed distressing scenes as families arrived at a temple to collect victims of a nursery attack in north-east Thailand.

An an ex-policeman killed 37 people, 23 of them children as young as two, at a childcare centre.

Police say the 34-year-old attacker - a local named Panya Kamrab - then killed his wife and his step-son, before killing himself after a manhunt.