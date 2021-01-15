131 people were killed in a crush at an Indonesian football stadium on Saturday, when thousands of fans rushed on to the pitch after the home team lost a game at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java.

Police responded by firing tear gas.

Devi Athok's two daughters and their mother were killed in the crush, one of the worst disasters in football history. Speaking to the BBC, he and others described what they saw happen that night.

Authorities on Monday launched an investigation - following allegations of heavy-handed policing, and public anger has escalated.