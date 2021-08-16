Last year, chaotic scenes at Kabul’s airport shook the world as Afghans, desperate to escape the Taliban, clung on to the side of US military planes.

As they took off, several were killed after falling from the sky.

BBC Pashto’s Yama Bariz went to see one family on the outskirts of Kabul, who are demanding justice for the death of their son, which they say was preventable.

This video shows upsetting scenes.

Reporter: Yama Bariz

Camera and edit: Marek Polaszewski

Producer: Kawoon Khamoosh