Paying respects to the Queen from remote Nepal region

Victoria Cross recipients were invited to the Queen's funeral but Captain Ram Bahadur Limbu, the only living Nepalese citizen to have been awarded the medal, was unable to go because he's too old.

The UK government found a special way to allow him to pay his respects.

For more than two hundred years, soldiers from the Gurkha region have served in the UK military. The BBC met him at his home in Damak, in the south east of Nepal.

