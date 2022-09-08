'Job interviews cancelled because I'm disabled'

South Korean job seeker Dayeon says recruiters cancelled interviews, after she told them she had a hearing impairment.

While South Korea is a developed country, it is still lagging far behind in disability rights.

Young deaf people there face extra difficulties when job hunting.

Video by Woongbee Lee and Hyunjung Kim from BBC Korean

