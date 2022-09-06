Meet China's lost pet detectives

In China, pet ownership has risen sharply in recent years with over 68 million people owning a cat or dog in 2021. Many of these animals are considered another member of the family.

The pet trend has led to the birth of a new ‘pet detective’ industry aimed at not only helping find lost animals, but also teaching new owners about their pets and how to look after them.

The BBC’s Shanghai team followed one pet detective as he went about searching for a missing cat.

