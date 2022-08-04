Watch: China launches missiles in Taiwan drills

China has begun live-fire drills in the region around Taiwan, following a recent visit to the island by US Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

State TV showed numerous missiles being fired as part of the operation. They targeted waters near Taiwan's coast.

Self-ruled Taiwan says the move, which stops ships and planes from using the space, violates its sovereignty and amounts to a blockade.

China sees Taiwan - which lies 100 miles from the mainland - as a breakaway province that will eventually be under its control