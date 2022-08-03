Nancy Pelosi has taken part in a press conference in Taiwan, despite warnings from China over visiting the island.

The US Speaker of the House addressed the "struggle between autocracy and democracy" as she replied to a question about China.

"We don't want anything to happen to Taiwan by force", she said.

Since her arrival, China announced it would hold a series of live-fire air and sea drills around the island.

The US speaker's trip, which is not backed by President Biden, is the first by such a senior US official in 25 years.