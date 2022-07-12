BBC Panorama has discovered that one British SAS unit killed 54 people in suspicious circumstances in Afghanistan. This is the story of one of them.

The Ministry of Defence says it will always hold UK troops to the highest standards, and that they served with courage and professionalism in Afghanistan.

