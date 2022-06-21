South Korea has successfully launched its first satellites into orbit, stepping up the country's ambitions in space.

It was the second launch of the homegrown Korean Satellite Launch Vehicle II, known as Nuri, which took off from Goheung, about 500km (310 miles) south of Seoul.

A previous attempt to launch a dummy satellite into space failed in October 2021.

South Korea's space programme is aiming to land a a probe on the moon by 2030.