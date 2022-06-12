'We're not snake charmers, we're snake rescuers'

A group of students from Jahangirnagar University in Bangladesh have formed an organisation to rescue snakes around the country.

The Deep Ecology and Snake Rescue Foundation has 500 members and has rescued more than 1,500 snakes since 2018.

The group also hopes to dispel the many misconceptions about the reptile. All members of the foundation receive thorough training before handling any snakes.

