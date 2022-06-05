Depot blast in Bangladesh kills dozens of people

A fire and a huge explosion have killed at least 49 people and injured hundreds more at a storage depot near the city of Chittagong, Bangladesh.

Hundreds of people had arrived to tackle the fire when a number of shipping containers exploded at the site in Sitakunda.

It is thought that chemicals were stored in some of the containers.

