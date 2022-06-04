China’s economic hub, Shanghai, has encouraged businesses to open again after significantly easing coronavirus measures in the city.

For many firms, such restrictions have come at a great cost. Martin Li, a 24 year old hairdresser in Shanghai, has been forced to close his salon after it was locked down for over two months.

He spoke to the BBC about his experience.

