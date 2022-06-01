There were celebrations on the streets of Chinese city of Shanghai as Covid curbs were eased after a two-month lockdown.

At midnight local time (16:00 GMT Tuesday), small groups were seen cheering and drinking, after restrictions were relaxed to allow most people to move freely around the city of some 25 million people.

China's overall policy of "zero Covid" remains in place and people catching Covid face quarantine or hospital.

