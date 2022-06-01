'They refused to recognise us as journalists'

Khabar Lahariya or Waves of News is an all-women newsroom in northern India.

Its co-founder Kavita Bundelkhandi learned to write when she was 12. Many of her staff are from marginalised backgrounds, and include survivors of domestic abuse and violence.

Her team has faced discrimination and death threats, but have gone on to produce award-winning stories about illegal mining, jungle bandits and the daily lives of rural communities.

Video produced by Suniti Singh

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.