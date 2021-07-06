There's a new type of beer being sold at a brewery in Singapore with a very unique ingredient.

NewBrew is made out of a liquid which is recycled from sewage, filtered, and pumped into Singapore's water supply.

Singapore's water agency has launched the drink, which is available in shops and bars, to raise awareness of the country's water scarcity issues and the innovative solutions it's come up with to solve those problems.

But would people drink a beer that's essentially made out of urine? The BBC's Monica Miller finds out.

Video by Josh Lim.