Emotional reunions as New Zealand reopens to tourists

There were emotional reunions in Auckland as New Zealand opened its borders to more international visitors.

People from more than 60 countries can now enter the country if they're vaccinated and Covid-negative.

The country sealed its borders in March 2020, with many being kept apart from their loved ones due to the lengthy closure.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.