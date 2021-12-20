The young rebels fighting for democracy

Myanmar is now in a state of civil war. What started in February 2021 as a mass protest movement against the military coup is now an armed uprising.

The junta is under attack across the country from a loose network of civilian militias called the People’s Defence Forces.

They’re fighting to create a democratic Myanmar.

The BBC gained rare access to the rebel jungle training camps where young protesters have been turned into soldiers.

They're up against a well-trained military, armed by Russia and China, that’s willing to use brutal tactics to hold on to power.

As the death toll mounts and the world looks away, can this people’s movement win?

CREDITS:

Reporters: Banyol Kong Janoi and Chit Aye

Camera: Chit Aye

Produced and directed by: Rebecca Henschke, Kelvin Brown and Ko Ko Aung

Edited by: Kelvin Brown, Carole Bertinet and Paul Harris