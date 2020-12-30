Inside a North Korean prison for defectors

From beatings to forced abortions, a new investigation has shed more light on human rights violations in North Korean prisons.

Non-profit organisation Korea Future has spoken to more than 200 people who have been jailed. The evidence has been gathered and put in a database in the hope that one day those responsible can be brought to justice.

It has also put together 3D renderings, based on interviewees’ descriptions, on the terrible conditions many prisoners have to endure.

North Korea has always denied allegations of human rights abuses.

Video by Hosu Lee.