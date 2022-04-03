The female karate champions 'breaking out of the cage'

Many of Pakistan’s top female Karate players are from the Hazara ethnic minority. The community has endured decades of persecution and targeted bomb attacks.

One of the deadliest was in 2013, when multiple bombings in the city of Quetta left more than 200 people dead. Today the Hazara community lives in isolated ghettos in the city, cordoned off by checkpoints. For many Hazara women karate is a way of fighting back and breaking out of the restrictions they face.

Filmed by: Musa Yawari. Directed by: Kevin Kim and Musa Yawari. Edited by: Kevin Kim.

