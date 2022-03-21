This week could be incredibly important for girls in Afghanistan. The Taliban ban on their secondary school education is due to be lifted, with girls returning to classes on Wednesday.

But not all girls are convinced the extremist group will fully live up to their promises.The BBC has been following three pupils to find out how the ban has impacted them.

Video by Kawoon Khamoosh and Firouzeh Akbarian

Animation and illustration by Manuella Bonomi