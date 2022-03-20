As Hong Kong battles a wave of Covid infections, dozens of foreign domestic helpers have been fired and made homeless after testing positive.

Lenlen (not her real name) is one of them. She says her employer had kicked her out when she caught Covid, and she lost both her job and her home.

Under Hong Kong law, foreign domestic helpers have to live with their employers. The government says it is illegal for employers to fire helpers if they catch Covid.

Video by Meiqing Guan

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.