The Basant kite flying festival was banned in Pakistan’s Punjab province in 2007.

The government imposed the ban because of unsafe practices. But despite a police crackdown, every year hundreds of people continue to fly kites from their rooftops.

Video by Usman Zahid and Kamil Dayan Khan

