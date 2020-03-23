Few cities can rival Bangkok’s chaotic and colourful mix of modernity and tradition. Largely unplanned, the Thai capital dazzles visitors with its fast and furious pace, and its dizzying variety of architectural styles.

But the city’s galloping development has left some ugly eyesores in the form of abandoned buildings, some of which are in prime locations.

One derelict department store, though, has attracted the interest of a group of artists and architects, who have turned it into an art and light exhibit.

Video by Jonathan Head, Danny Bull and Thanyarat Doksone