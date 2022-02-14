James Blunt's nineties hit You're beautiful and children's hit Baby Shark are amongst the popular songs that have been blared out at protesters in New Zealand in a bid to disperse them.

Authorities had earlier tried playing Barry Manilow's greatest hits, but failed to deter protesters, who have camped outside the country's parliament building for more than a week.

But it appears the latest songs have had little effect in actually dislodging protesters - with hundreds of them gathered even on Monday.