Crocodile with tyre around neck freed after six years

A wild crocodile in Indonesia has been freed after having a tyre stuck around its neck for six years.

Local resident Tili, who is a self-taught reptile rescuer, had been tracking the crocodile for three weeks before finally capturing it.

He then used a saw to cut the tyre and released the reptile back into the water.

