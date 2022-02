One of India's most beloved singers, Lata Mangeshkar, has died at the age of 92.

Mangeshkar rose to fame at the dawn of Bollywood's golden age as a "playback singer", providing the singing voice to Bollywood's lip-synching movie stars.

She has a back catalogue of around 30,000 songs spanning numerous genres and a total of 36 languages.

