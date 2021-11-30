Afghanistan education: Taliban running out of excuses - Malala
Students have returned to some public universities in Afghanistan for the first time since the Taliban seized power in August. But the Islamist authorities have said male and female students should be segregated and the curriculum based on religious principles.
Girls are still not allowed to attend secondary schools.
Speaking to the BBC, Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai said religion is no excuse for preventing girls from receiving an education.