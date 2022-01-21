Kazakhstan's biggest city of Almaty became the centre of deadly clashes during the January unrest. It is still not clear how peaceful protests turned so violent.

The Kazakh authorities say that it was an organised attack by foreign groups who tried to overthrow the government.

Watch our video as three eyewitnesses describe how the clashes unfolded over three days.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.