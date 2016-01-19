Tongans around the world are waiting for news of relatives after the volcanic eruption and tsunami that hit the Pacific island nation this weekend.

The authorities have not confirmed any deaths, but damage to communications has made it difficult to establish the scale of the destruction. The brother of a British woman said she died after being swept away.

A critical undersea cable connecting the Tonga to the outside world has been severed, leaving many people unable to speak to loved ones for two days.