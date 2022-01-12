Kabul's markets are full, but no-one has money

The start of a harsh winter is accelerating Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis. Since the Taliban’s arrival, and international sanctions, the economy has gone into freefall.

The collapse of the previous Afghan government, and the withdrawal of western support, has led to soaring unemployment – few can afford to feed their families or heat their homes. A million children are are at risk from severe malnourishment.

The United Nations has now issued an urgent call for aid for the country.

Our former Afghanistan correspondent, Quentin Sommerville, has returned to Kabul and sends this report.

