Kazakhstan's authoritarian leader says he has ordered security forces to "fire without warning", amid a violent crackdown on anti-government protests.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also said "20,000 bandits" had attacked the main city of Almaty, the epicentre of protests sparked by a fuel price hike.

The BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov reports from Almaty, where the sounds of gunfire can still be heard, despite no fresh protests.