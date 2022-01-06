Security forces in Kazakhstan say they have killed dozens of anti-government rioters in the main city, Almaty.

Officials say 18 members of the security forces have been killed in unrest sparked after a fuel price cap was lifted on Sunday, causing costs to double.

With the internet cut and little independent media, it is difficult to get a clear picture of the situation, but video footage shows street battles and extensive damage to buildings, including to a presidential residence in Almaty.

