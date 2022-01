How much G-Force can a BBC journalist take before passing out?

BBC Seoul Correspondent Laura Bicker takes to the skies in a supersonic fighter jet to report on South Korea’s drive to stand on its own two feet militarily.

But first, she does some gruelling centrifuge training to get a feel of the massive G-Forces fighter pilots work under.

Filmed and edited by Hosu Lee

Produced by Wonjung Bae