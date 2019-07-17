Thailand is closing down most railway services at one of South East Asia’s most iconic grand central stations, Bangkok's Hua Lamphong.

The move marks the end of an era for the century-old travel hub, a place held in nostalgic memories for backpackers from all over the world.

Local residents are contesting plans to turn it into a commercial building.

Joe Cummings, author of Lonely Planet's Thailand guide, explains why so many people have fallen in love with Hua Lamphong.