Myanmar: BBC investigates military's mass killings

Myanmar's military carried out a series of mass killings of civilians in July that resulted in the deaths of at least 40 men, according to a BBC investigation.

Eyewitnesses and survivors said that soldiers, some as young as 17, rounded up villagers before separating the men and killing them.

The military has faced resistance from civilians since it seized control of the country in a February coup, deposing a democratically-elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

Produced by: Rebecca Henscke, Kelvin Brown, Ko Ko Aung and Moe Myint Myint

Open Source: Myanmar Witness, a task force of investigators collecting, verifying and analysing evidence of human rights abuses