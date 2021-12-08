Afghan war: Nobody listened to us, Pakistan says

Pakistan's national security adviser has said Western governments' failure to heed his country's advice has left Afghanistan in crisis.

Moeed Yusuf told BBC News's Hardtalk programme's Stephen Sackur about the impact the war in Afghanistan has had on Pakistan and warned the cycle of war would repeat itself without introspection by Western governments.

