Indonesia volcano: Villages buried under hot ash

Mt Semeru erupted in eastern Java on Saturday and caused a huge cloud of hot ash to engulf villages.

Fourteen people are known to have died and dozens were injured, emergency authorities have said.

Rescuers in the district of Lumajang are searching for survivors amid the devastation.

